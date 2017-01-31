Transfer deadline day: West Brom youngster Tahvon Campbell joins Notts County on-loan

Albion prospect Tahvon Campbell has joined League Two Notts County on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old forward, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Baggies, spent the first half of the campaign on loan in the fourth tier with Yeovil, scoring one goal in 19 league appearances.

County are currently fourth from bottom and Campbell has been recruited by boss Kevin Nolan to help in their battle against the drop.