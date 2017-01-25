West Brom U23s left shaken after Huddersfield stunner

Albion Under-23s’ hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup suffered a setback as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

James Shan’s team entered last night’s game at Aggborough aiming to build on a haul of four points from their opening three group games in a competition where the format mirrors that of the Champions League.

But a Baggies XI which included the likes of Jonathan Leko, Sam Field and Kane Wilson was unable to break down the stubborn visitors who claimed victory thanks to Sam Warde’s superb 25-yard strike five minutes into the second half.

Tahvon Campbell had earlier gone closest to breaking the deadlock for the hosts when he fired just over the bar during an opening half which contained few clear cut chances.

After Warde had beaten Sam Rose with a stunning effort which flew into the top corner, Albion pressed forward in search of an equaliser with Shan making a triple substitution just past the hour mark and Campbell again going close.

But it was Huddersfield’s night as they saw out the win, with defender Jacob Hansen in particular catching the eye with some key blocks as the Baggies committed men forward in the closing stages.

A goal from Wilson had been enough to decide the reverse fixture back in October and a defeat to Ipswich and draw with Liverpool had left Albion second in the group standings ahead of last night.

But defeat leaves them with plenty of work to do in the final two games to qualify. Shan’s team host both Ipswich and Liverpool next month, the second game also taking place at Aggborough.

Albion: Rose, Wilson, Melbourne, Field, Jones, O’Shea, Leko, Harper, Campbell, Wright, Berkeley-Agyepong Subs: Nabi, Keranovic, Scrivens, Barbir, Tulloch.

Huddersfield: Coddington, Williams, Hanson, O’Brien, Cogill, Edmonds-Green, Tear, Booty, Boyle, Dawson, Warde Subs: Spencer, Schofield, Dalling, Marriott, Scott.