Tony Pulis: Unlucky West Brom 'battered' Derby County

Tony Pulis says unlucky Albion 'battered' Derby County in their FA Cup third round clash, and says his side didn't deserve to lose.

The Baggies dominated their Championship counterparts for the majority of the match, mustering up 23 shots and 15 corners.

They went 1-0 up thanks to Matt Phillips's clinical first-half goal and looked to be cruising before Darren Bent and Tom Ince stunned them with two goals in the space of three minutes.

"I didn't see it coming," said Pulis. "Even after they scored their goals. I still thought we did enough to not get beat today.

"I thought we battered them at times. We got in 60 crosses today, had nearly 30 shots. I'm not sure how many were on target. All the stats show we've had a right go.

"In cup football you need the breaks and a bit of luck. Derby defended heroically, you can't take that away from them.

"But we're really disappointed, because the players have given it everything.

"Derby are a decent side but I thought we played well. We needed something to drop for us in the final third but it never did. I thought we showed enough spirit and determination and played through the pitch quickly.

"When you've had that number of crosses and efforts in the game you expect to win."

Pulis promised to play a strong side before the game but he made four changes to his starting line-up.

Two of those were enforced, with Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt both unavailable through injury, but the head coach swapped Boaz Myhill in for Ben Foster in goal.

And there were question marks over Myhill for Ince's free-kick that flew in at his near post with the keeper rooted.

However, Pulis refused to point the finger of blame at any of his players and instead questioned referee Jon Moss.

"I haven't seen the goals again," he said. "I've just seen the lead-up to the goals, I haven't seen anything from behind the goal so I'll have to have a look at that.

"But Bo's done fantastic for us when he's come in and played. I'm more concerned about how they got the shots in.

"Even with the free-kick, the referee has marked out 13 paces which is disappointing."

"The lads have come out of a tough run of games," he added. "We needed a break but it didn't come for us."