Ally Robertson: West Brom need to ship out irrelevant Saido Berahino now if possible

Whether Saido Berahino is fit or not, the sooner he is shipped off, the better.

The relationship between club and player has shattered beyond repair, and I would be surprised if we ever saw him in an Albion shirt again.

Offering him a bumper new contract is just an attempt to stop him leaving on a free transfer in the summer, but that eventuality is looking increasingly like being the long-awaited end to the saga.

He may have been worth £20million when he was proving himself, but he only scored one league goal in the whole of 2016.

If another club comes in with a £10m bid for him this window, I would snap their hand off.

Forget holding out for compensation, this whole ordeal has gone on too long. It’s time everyone had a fresh start.

As Tony Pulis said this week, the team has moved on. Berahino may be one-third of Albion’s strike force but the Baggies are scoring far more goals this season without him anywhere near the squad.

That recent run of red-hot form has been built on a squad that works hard for each other, that has the mental togetherness key to getting a team to perform to a greater level than the sum of its parts.

There are other factors at play of course, but Berahino’s omission from the first-team and his visits to France have no doubt helped.

He doesn’t hang over the rest of the squad now. He’s practically irrelevant.

Like Tony Pulis, and the majority of supporters, I’m tired of the saga, and hope it ends soon.

I’m far more interested in how Pulis is going to build on the current crop of players he has.

Although he seems intent on signing a midfielder, having made a club-record bid for Manchester United’s Morgan Schneiderlin, I think the club need to address the options up front and in defence.

We still need a left-back, even though Allan Nyom has been brilliant in that position and is now not heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

And we need at least one centre-half, if not two. Gareth McAuley and Jonas Olsson could both call time on their Albion careers at the end of the season, leaving us hopelessly understaffed in that area.

But the most pressing issue is up front, where an injury to Salomon Rondon could prove catastrophic.

We’re skating on thin ice at the moment, and if we want to have a record-breaking season, then we need to have a squad capable of dealing with injuries.

Pulis now has plenty of ammunition to go to the board with, after proving himself capable of building an attractive and successful team.

If the new owners are willing to back him, either this window or the next, then Albion could make that difficult step up to the next level and consistently challenge for top-half finishes.