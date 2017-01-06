West Brom boss Tony Pulis 'not that keen' on losing Craig Gardner to Birmingham City

Albion boss Tony Pulis has confirmed Birmingham City's interest in Craig Gardner, but says he doesn't want to lose the midfielder.

The 30-year-old, who is a Blues supporter, spent two seasons at St Andrew's earlier on in his career.

Although he made 38 appearances for the Baggies last season in a variety of positions, he's struggled for minutes this campaign and hasn't started a game since August.

“Birmingham have come in for Gards," confirmed Pulis. "They're interested in taking Craig. Negotiations are underway. I'm not sure if it’s a loan or not.

"I'm not that keen on losing Gards, he's a great professional. He's really good on the pitch and has done very well for me in the two years I've been here. But he's also great in the dressing room.

"That’s ongoing so we'll see what happens. We just need to make sure that if we do a deal that it's the right deal for both clubs and the right deal for Craig."

Gardner signed a new two-year contract at The Hawthorns in October, keeping him at the Baggies until the end of next season.

Pulis is a fan of the former Sunderland man's versatility, and over the past two years he has played played him in central midfield, on the wing, and at full-back.