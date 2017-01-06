West Brom boss Tony Pulis expects Brendan Galloway to see out loan from Everton

Albion boss Tony Pulis expects Brendan Galloway to see out his season-long loan from Everton and may use him in tomorrow’s FA Cup clash.

The England under-21 international has made just four appearances so far this season and hasn’t played for the Baggies since September, when he was ousted at left-back by Allan Nyom.

Galloway made 22 appearances for Everton last season, and it’s been suggested he could return to Goodison Park early after his frustrating spell at The Hawthorns.

But when Pulis was asked if the 20-year-old would see out his season-long loan, he replied: “Yes.

“I think Brendan will have a good chance of playing tomorrow and then we’ll take it from there.

“He’s been frustrated and unfortunate but another thing he’s been is fantastic around the place, his attitude is brilliant.”

Pulis admitted he hadn’t yet spoken to Everton boss Ronald Koeman about Galloway, but the Baggies currently expect to keep the young defender for the remainder of the season.

Albion agreed to pay the Toffees a loan fee and are most likely paying for a portion of Galloway’s wages too, so will need to come to an agreement with Everton over those figures if Koeman wants to recall him.

“I’ve spoken to Brendan a few times,” said Pulis. “I think he knows (why he hasn’t played).

“Allan’s gone there and played exceptionally well. It’s been very difficult to displace Allan. But Brendan’s been fine, he’s been a real good lad.”

Pulis has a history of keeping loanees on the fringes of his squad.

Last season, Arsenal recalled Serge Gnabry early after the German winger played just 12 minutes of Premier League football and Alex Pritchard made just three substitute appearances during his loan spell.