Tony Pulis sets sights on FA Cup final with West Brom

Tony Pulis has promised to pick a strong side for tomorrow’s FA Cup clash with Derby as he targets a trip to Wembley with his new-look Albion side.

The Baggies boss took former club Stoke to the 2011 final and, even though the Potters lost 1-0 to Manchester City, it was a day Pulis will never forget.

Albion are currently sitting pretty in the top half of the Premier League, with relegation a distant worry.

After falling at the first hurdle in the League Cup earlier this season, when the Baggies were humiliated by League One Northampton Town, Pulis is eager to give the FA Cup his best shot.

“I’ll pick a strong team for the FA Cup game,” he confirmed. “I always look forward to the FA Cup. I was very fortunate to take a team to the Cup final. I know what it’s like and I’m looking to do the same with the Albion.”

Two years into his tenure, the relationship between Pulis and supporters is arguably the healthiest it’s ever been following six wins in the last 10 games.

And Albion’s head coach issued a rallying cry ahead of tomorrow’s game with Steve McClaren’s play-off chasing Championship side.

Derby have sold out their 5,200 allocation and will take over the Smethwick End, but Pulis urged the home crowd to make more of a racket.

“We need our supporters on Saturday,” he said. “They’ve sold out and it’s going to be a fantastic traditional Cup tie atmosphere. We need our lot to really come and get behind the boys and out-shout the Derby fans.”

Pulis is sweating on the fitness of defender Jonny Evans, who limped off during Monday’s victory over Hull with a recurrent calf problem.

However, full-back Allan Nyom may be in the mix following his omission from Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City have approached Albion about taking Craig Gardner on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old midfielder spent two seasons at St Andrew’s earlier in his career and new Blues boss Gianfranco Zola is keen for him to return.

The Baggies, however, want to add a midfield replacement before entertaining the idea of letting Gardner leave on loan and boss Tony Pulis remains a fan of his versatility.