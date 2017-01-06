West Brom's Saido Berahino hits back over poor fitness claims with Instagram video

Saido Berahino has hit back against question marks over his fitness made by Baggies boss Tony Pulis with an Instagram video.

The Albion misfit, who hasn't played for the club since September, uploaded a video of himself jogging late last night accompanied with the message, 'They say i aint fit #ok', and two angry face emojis.

It is just the latest social media outburst from the twitchy-fingered 23-year-old who also uploaded a topless photo of himself on Snapchat in November alongside the words 'Fat boy' while at a training camp in France.

In 2015, he tweeted that he would never play for ex-Albion chairman Jeremy Peace again after the Baggies declined a bid for the striker from Tottenham Hotspur.

Berahino has been left out of the Albion squad since the start of October, with Pulis questioning his fitness.

But the Baggies striker, who has received three new contract offers this season, has told friends he is being frozen out because he's refusing to sign a new deal.

Albion's latest offering would have tripled Berahino's wages to £60,000-a-week, but Pulis confirmed today that the striker hadn't signed it.

“I think the club have offered him several contracts," said Pulis. "The deal’s on the table for the boy and the agent. We’ll see how it pans out. The most important thing for me is his football.

"Again, we've hit the funny month. We've only got one month left of this, if he doesn't sign, which is a bonus for me.

"If we sell him we’ll work very hard to get a replacement in. If we don't then we'll have to work very hard to get him back to where he was 18 months ago.”

Berahino scored 20 goals in the 2014/15 season as he helped Pulis rescue the Baggies from relegation and guide them to safety.

Last season, Albion struggled to score goals, but they've vastly improved this season, and have already scored 28 goals in the league, six fewer than the whole of the last campaign in total.

Pulis says Albion have moved on from being so reliant on Berahino.

"The two years I've been here, I've only had Saido for a year," he said. "He was the one that everyone thought, we can't lose Saido because we'll lose the goals.

"Things have moved on a little bit and fingers crossed, if we get the players in that we want in the window, we'll get a little bit stronger again."

Albion's head coach confirmed he was looking at strikers in the January transfer window in an effort to help Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu up front.

“Hopefully we’ll get more players who can score goals," he said. “The more players you can get who are goal scorers, who are prepared to work within a structure, the more likely you are to score goals."