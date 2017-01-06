Jonny Evans out with injury as West Brom wait on green light for Allan Nyom

Albion are waiting for written confirmation from the Cameroon FA before they play Allan Nyom in tomorrow's FA Cup third round clash, although Jonny Evans won't be risked.

Nyom reluctantly travelled to Paris this week after the victory at Hull to meet up with the Cameroon squad and tell them he didn't want to feature in the African Cup of Nations.

He wasn't named in the 23-man squad, and so returned to Walsall in time to meet up with the rest of the squad in training yesterday.

Head coach Tony Pulis is delighted his full-back will be available for the remainder of January, but the Baggies don't want to take any unnecessary risks against Derby County tomorrow.

FIFA can ban players from playing for their clubs once they've turned down international duty so Albion won't pick Nyom unless they're given the all-clear from Cameroon.

“Allan went out to France and they picked their 23, Allan wasn't in that 23, so he came back," said Pulis. "Hopefully he's available and up and running for tomorrow's game, if selected.

"We’re absolutely delighted he’s come back. Obviously he's gone out there to be available and they’ve selected another player in his position. That's fantastic for us."

Evans limped off during the first half of Monday's 3-1 victory over Hull with a calf problem, and won't be risked against Derby.

Chris Brunt is also a doubt after picking up a knock, which opens the door for James McClean on the wing, and if Nyom can't play, then the possible return of Everton loanee Brendan Galloway at left-back.

Boaz Myhill is expected to start in goal ahead of Ben Foster.

“I don’t think Jonny will be fit," confirmed Pulis, who plans to put out a strong side. "Brunty’s got a knock, there’s three or four that have got knocks.

"It's a wonderful competition, that's been underplayed. It's lost some of its glamour in recent years because of the Premier League's influence within England but I think it's a wonderful tournament.

"We'll be giving it our best, I'll be making a couple of changes but there won't be a lot of changes.

"We'll be putting out a strong side. We know it's going to be tough, Derby are a good side. Steve's gone in there and got them playing.

"They're on the up, and they've sold their allocation out.

"We're getting close to selling ours, so it's just going to be a fantastic FA Cup third round.

"Hopefully it's cold and there's a little bit of snow on the ground, it brings back great memories of great cup games."