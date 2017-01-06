Callum McManaman says he never got a run of games at West Brom

Callum McManaman says Tony Pulis never gave him a run of games to prove himself at Albion, and described loan club Sheffield Wednesday as the ‘biggest’ he’s ever played for.

The 25-year-old winger has gone on loan to the Owls until the end of the season.

Even though his contract with the Baggies runs until the summer of 2018, he doesn’t expect to return to The Hawthorns, where he’s been bombed out by Pulis.

McManaman has endured a frustrating 12 months at Albion, where he was stuck in the under-23s for the majority of the year.

“I’ve always wanted to play,” McManaman told BBC Radio. “I’m not one of those players happy not playing.

“I nearly went in the summer to a few clubs but it all fell through last minute.

“Even the transfer window before that I nearly went as well. I was just made up to get it done with, to get out.

“It was very frustrating. I never had a run of games at West Brom, I never got given the chance to. “That’s football, it’s a game of opinions. I just want to go out and play.”

McManaman played for Sheffield Wednesday on Monday in their goalless draw at home to Wolves.

The former Wigan wide-man, who was lifted the FA Cup with the Latics in 2013, wants to use the loan spell to sort his career out.

“That’s what I see it as, getting my career back at track,” he said. “It’s a great club, the biggest club I’ve played for, so who knows. To play in front of 30,000 as your home support is very enjoyable.”