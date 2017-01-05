Matt Phillips happy to assist West Brom

Winger Matt Phillips is desperate to continue his red-hot form after revealing how hard work is making him a more complete player at Albion.

The 25-year-old has been the Baggies’ most productive outlet during two months which have seen Tony Pulis’s team climb from the edge of the Premier League relegation zone to the thick of the battle for a Europa League place.

Phillips, a £5million signing from QPR last summer, has directly contributed to 11 goals during the 10-game run, scoring four and providing seven assists, including two in Monday’s 3-1 home win over Hull City.

That followed on from a goal and another assist in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Southampton.

“That’s what I’m here to do,” said Phillips. “With the assists, that means I’m doing my job.

“I’m delighted, and the main thing is we’ve got two vital wins over the New Year period.

“The last couple of weeks have been really good, but I’ve got to keep working hard and keep getting goals and assists – that’s what I’m in the team to do.”

Phillips believes his game has benefited from being asked to play on both flanks and the extra defensive work demanded of him by Baggies boss Pulis.

Predominantly right-footed though comfortable with his left, Phillips has regularly lined up on the left wing for the Baggies during his and the team’s recent good run.

“It gives the opposition something to think about, but it also comes from hard work on the training ground, working on my weaker side,” he said. “Even as a team we’re starting to look dangerous as well. We do a lot of work on the training ground. The manager’s great at that and really puts in the hours.

“Defending is a side of the game that you need to have, especially in the Premier League. You’re playing against top players week in, week out.

“It’s definitely adding something to my game.”

Phillips has also struck up a useful partnership with fellow summer signing Allan Nyom, who yesterday got his wish of not being selected by Cameroon in their Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The 28-year-old joined Albion from Watford on deadline day and has impressed at left-back.

“He’s been great and has slotted in well at left-back,” said Phillips. “I think he’s originally a right-back but he’s taken to the left side. I feel I’ve got a good relationship with him as well.

“When you play with someone on a regular basis, you get an understanding. He knows what I like, I know what he likes, and we’ll continue to progress.”