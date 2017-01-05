January transfer window: West Brom could loan out Jonathan Leko and Sam Field

Albion are weighing up whether to send teenage stars Jonathan Leko and Sam Field out on loan after it emerged Championship clubs have registered interest in the duo.

Winger Leko and defensive midfielder Field have both been part of the Baggies first-team set-up this term and regular football in the second tier is seen as the next step in their development.

But it is likely they will only be allowed to leave if Albion land their desired targets during the January transfer window.

The Baggies are looking for quality signings and are weighing up a second club-record offer for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, although the 27-year-old is reportedly keen on moving to Everton.

Baggies development phase coach Darren Moore confirmed the Championship interest in Leko and Field.

He said: “There is genuine interest there, which is great for us. When the opportunity has come, they’ve showcased how talented they are.

"There is genuine interest for them though we have to make sure things are right here at West Brom before we allow them that opportunity.

"As young as they are, they are in and around the first-team and we look upon them as first-team players.

“Should there be an opportunity for them to go out on loan and it is right for them and their development then it is something we will do.”

Leko, 17, shot onto the scene at the end of last season and has also made six Premier League appearances this season. Field, 18, has featured twice in the top flight, though not since the 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth in early September.

“If we get the players in we want to bring in I would like one or two of the younger players who have been around the squad to go out on loan and get six months of football,” said Pulis. “If we can’t then they’ll have to stay.”

Albion’s coaching staff are meanwhile set to meet later this week to discuss the future of those players who spent the first half of the season out on loan. That includes 17-year-old striker Tyler Roberts, who has made 22 appearances for League One Oxford.

Meanwhile, Albion defender Allan Nyom is free to return to club football this month after not being named in Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The 28-year-old had been threatened with FIFA suspension after declaring his intention to stay at The Hawthorns and fight for his place, but that club-versus-country row has now been defused by his non-selection.