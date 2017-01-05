Birmingham City approach West Brom about taking Craig Gardner on loan

Birmingham City have approached Albion about taking Craig Gardner on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old midfielder spent two seasons at St Andrew’s earlier in his career and new Blues boss Gianfranco Zola is keen for him to return.

The Baggies, however, would like to add a midfield replacement before entertaining the idea of letting Gardner leave on loan and boss Tony Pulis remains a fan of his versatility from the bench.

Gardner, who joined Albion from Sunderland in the summer of 2014, made nearly 40 appearances in each of his first two seasons at The Hawthorns. But he’s struggled for games this season and hasn’t started a Premier League match since August.

However, he remains in Pulis's long-term plans and signed a new two-year contract with the Baggies in October, keeping the Solihull-born midfielder at The Hawthorns until the end of next season.