Ally Robertson: Time for West Brom to pull out the stops for the FA Cup

With Albion exceeding all expectations in the Premier League, there can now be no excuse for not giving it everything in the FA Cup.

The likelihood is Tony Pulis will rest a few players for Saturday’s third-round tie with Derby and with a few members of the squad carrying knocks and niggles, that is only to be expected, writes Ally Robertson.

Still, you would hope wholesale changes are not necessary and that the head coach names the strongest team he possibly can for a game I suspect will be far from easy.

Derby might be in the Championship yet they possess a decent squad with several players who could probably cut it in the top flight. They are certainly not a team who can be taken lightly and you would hope Albion have learned the lesson of last season when they struggled past Bristol City and Peterborough before eventually being knocked out by Reading.

This season has been so surprising and the momentum now so strong that you feel it must be kept going in the Cup. As well as Albion are doing in the league, there is only so much higher they can climb this term. The Cup is where the real glory can be had and there is no reason the Baggies, on current form, couldn’t go far.

Of course you need a bit of luck with the draw but it has happened to enough other clubs in recent years. This is a big old game, make no mistake.

It was interesting to hear Pulis talk this week about still looking over his shoulder at the relegation places, despite his team currently being 14 points clear.

I don’t think he really fears it. In truth a couple of wins are all that’s probably needed for Albion to secure Premier League football for next season.

Yet it tells you a lot about the head coach’s mentality and the message he will be trying to convey to players of the need to keep their feet on the ground.

It’s us supporters who can dream. If you had told us back in the summer we would be sitting here in January with the Baggies in the top half of the table and targeting a Europa League place, we would have laughed.

Even a couple of months ago, it seemed improbable. The turnaround from the start of the season, when Pulis was under so much pressure, has been remarkable and you can only give him and the players huge credit.

Last Saturday’s victory over Southampton was arguably the result of the season so far, considering they were ahead of Albion in the table at the start of the game.

Both in the win at St Mary’s and against Hull on Monday, the Baggies recovered to win after slow starts. On Saturday, they need to be at it from the first whistle in order to see off the challenge of the Rams.