West Brom boss Tony Pulis still nervous about the bottom three

Albion boss Tony Pulis admits he’s still ‘nervous’ about the bottom three, despite his side sitting pretty in the top half of the table.

The Baggies have gone from strength to strength this season, and back-to-back wins over the New Year period has left them on course for their best ever points tally in the Premier League.

However, Pulis says the job is not yet done, and is refusing to get carried away. But he does reckon that two successful transfer windows in 2017 will propel the club up to the next level, where they can start looking up rather than down.

“I’m still nervous about the place, I'm still nervous about the situation, I'm still nervous about everything,” he admitted. “I’m not sat here on a solid platform thinking we can forget about the bottom three.

“That's going to take this window and the next window being two successful windows before we can do that. That's my aim. I don't want to bring in a million players, throw mud at the wall and hope some of it sticks. I want players in that you know have that quality the club needs.”

The Baggies are eighth in the league, and during Bank Holiday Monday’s game against Hull, Albion supporters were singing ‘We’re all going on a European tour’.

But Pulis reckons it is premature to put Albion in the bracket of teams that will regularly challenge for Europe.

“We’ve done very well, I'm not convinced we're in that position yet,” he said. “If we get a couple of right players in then we can look at that, but we need to do that first because the squad is wafer thin and if we picked up a couple of injuries that would show.”

Albion currently have a threadbare strike-force with only Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu being used while Saido Berahino remains on the peripheries.

Pulis is also concerned about his ageing defence that has lost Allan Nyom to the Africa Cup of Nations and would like to bring in a defender this window.

However, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin remains the primary target and will be the only permanent signing if he joins for a fee north of £20million.