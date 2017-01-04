How’s about stat? West Brom's figures so far this season

Albion’s stellar season continues to go from strength-to-strength so here are some of the best statistics that prove just how well the Baggies are doing.

SIX – Albion have already scored 28 goals in the league, just six fewer than the 34 they managed throughout the whole of last season.

ONE – Albion have already scored 19 goals at home in the league, just one few than the 20 managed last season.

FIVE – The Baggies have scored three or more goals at The Hawthorns on five occasions.

TEN – The number of different goalscorers Albion have already had. They had 13 last season.

EIGHT – The number of assists Matt Phillips has, second in the league to only Kevin De Bruyne.

THIRTEEN – The number of set-piece goals Albion have scored in all competitions.

FIVE – The number of goals 37-year-old defender Gareth McAuley has scored in all competitions.

SIX – Albion have lost six games to the teams currently above them, drawing one.

EIGHT – Albion have won eight games against teams currently below them in the league, drawing four and losing one.

TWENTY-ONE –The number of points Albion need from their remaining 18 games to post their best ever Premier League points tally. They have already won 29 points from the first 20 games.