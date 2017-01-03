West Brom target Charlie Taylor not for sale, says Leeds boss Garry Monk

Leeds United boss Garry Monk says the Championship club will not be selling Albion target Charlie Taylor in January.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis has held a long-standing interest in Taylor, who is out of contract in the summer, and tried to sign the 23-year-old last year.

Taylor handed in a transfer request at the time, which chairman Massimo Cellino rejected.

After yesterday’s game with Hull City, Pulis revealed he wants to refocus his attention on defenders in the January transfer window.

Albion’s left-back Allan Nyom has reluctantly joined up with Cameroon today for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations and the club want to manage Jonny Evans's games for the rest of the season after he aggravated a calf injury.

However, Leeds boss Garry Monk has reiterated that Taylor isn’t for sale, and now the Baggies will be forced to look elsewhere or wait until the summer.

"We do not have to sell anyone and we won't be selling anyone," said Monk. "It'll only be in-comings. There'll be no-one leaving in this window.

"(That) goes for every single player who is in the squad at Leeds United right now."