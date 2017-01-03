facebook icon twitter icon
West Bromwich Albion FC
Everton enter race to sign West Brom target Morgan Schneiderlin

Everton have entered the race to sign primary Albion target Morgan Schneiderlin, but their £19million bid has been rejected by Manchester United.

Morgan Schneiderlin has played just eight times for Manchester United this season
The Baggies had a bid in the region of £16m turned down before the New Year, but are willing to return with a better offer north of £20m that would smash their club record of £13m paid for Nacer Chadli in the summer.

United are trying to drive up the price of Schneiderlin in an effort to recuperate as much of the £24m they paid to Southampton 18 months ago.

Albion are aware that Everton are firm favourites to sign the Frenchman, who worked with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman at Southampton.

But if the Baggies do manage to sign the 27-year-old, he is likely to be the only major signing of the window, with any other additions coming in on loan.

