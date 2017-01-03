Chris Brunt urges high-flying West Brom to keep their feet on the ground

Chris Brunt has warned Albion not to get carried away with their impressive first half of the season.

The Baggies’ 3-1 win over Hull on Monday maintained the possibility of an unlikely push for Europe following back-to-back victories in the space of 48 hours.

Brunt scored the equaliser with his head as the hosts came from behind to record their sixth victory in their last 10 Premier League games, and their fourth in the last five at The Hawthorns.

Tony Pulis’ side now sit eighth in the table with 29 points. It is the club’s second highest total after 20 Premier League games, just four fewer at this stage than the 2012/13 season when Steve Clarke guided the team to an eighth-placed finish.

But Brunt says the team cannot allow themselves to lose focus.

“It’s nice,” he said. “The few seasons I’ve been here you never know what’s going to happen in the second half of the season.

“Previously coming into Christmas we’ve had a lot less points than we do now. It’s probably a lot more than in previous seasons.

“It’s nice to be looking up the table but you’re only a couple of results away from looking back down. It’s important we don’t get carried away.”

Albion’s second-half comeback on Monday had a vintage feel to it.

Gareth McAuley and James Morrison also scored after Robert Snodgrass had given Hull a deserved first-half lead. Afterwards, Baggies boss Tony Pulis praised the spirit and togetherness of his squad.

When Brunt was asked how far that squad could go, he said: “I don’t know, it’s difficult to tell really.

“You’re only a couple of results away from being high up or being sucked back into it. It’s important we keep our feet on the ground and just keep moving.”

One man who impressed over the weekend was Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu, who scored his first goal for the club away at Southampton on his first start.

“It was a great strike,” said Brunt. “He’s had to bide his time. With the two games in a short space of time we mixed it up.

“Hal did really well in the first half. When we were under the kosh he worked his socks off and held the bal up for us when he could. I was delighted for him to get a goal.

“It’s nice for a striker to get off the mark at a new club and hopefully there will be more to follow. He’s fitted right in easily.

“You know what you’re going to get from him, you saw how good he was for Wales in the summer.

“He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to show what he can do here but we’ve seen what he’s capable of and hopefully that will give him some confidence and a few more runs in the team.”