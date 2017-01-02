West Brom keeper Alex Palmer returns to Kidderminster Harriers on loan

Young Albion keeper Alex Palmer has joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who has featured on the bench five times for the Baggies this season, returns to Aggborough, where he spent part of last season on loan.

The Kidderminster-born stopper signed a new contract with Albion at the start of December, keeping him at The Hawthorns until June 2019 with a further 12-month option in the club's favour.

He played for Harriers in their New Year's Day derby win over Worcester City in National League North.

Palmer, who made 12 appearances for Harriers last season, tweeted after Sunday's game: “Buzzing to start off with a win today! Lads were class and so were the fans!”