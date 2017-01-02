West Brom 3 Hull City 1 - Report and pictures

Albion completed their second turnaround in the space of three days to make it four home wins out of five, reports Matt Wilson from The Hawthorns.

Robert Snodgrass gave the Tigers the lead in the 21st minute, guiding a volley past Ben Foster.

But the Baggies equalised four minutes after half-time through a Chris Brunt header, before Gareth McAuley's fifth goal of the season gave them the lead just after the hour mark.

James Morrison then wrapped things up in the 73rd minute with Albion's third.

Analysis

In the first two years of Tony Pulis's reign, Albion won 96 points. In the two years before that, they picked up just 68.

Regardless of how much his football divided opinion during that stint, there's no doubt he has got results. When he took over, the Baggies were in 16th. Now, they lie in eighth place and fans are dreaming of Europe.

Last season, there was plenty of discontent swirling around the support base as the team lurched to safety in unsatisfactory fashion. But this season, Pulis has injected some much-needed excitement into his side, particularly at The Hawthorns, where they have now won four of their last five, scoring 13 goals on the way.

This performance, however, took a long time to get going. Just like the trip to Southampton two days previously, the Baggies started sluggishly, and misplaced passes allowed Hull - who had lost their last seven away games in a row - to take a 21st-minute lead through Robert Snodgrass.

Before the game Tony Pulis warned Albion not to underestimate the Tigers, who have been unfortunate in recent weeks.

But the reality is Mike Phelan's visitors looked like a team who had an extra day's rest.

After half-time it was a different matter. Chris Brunt and Gareth McAuley headed in two Matt Phillips corners in the space of 13 minutes before James Morrison wrapped things up in the 73rd minute to complete Albion's second turnaround in the space of three days.

Starting Nacer Chadli and James Morrison together for the first time, Pulis named an attacking line-up that included Brunt at left-back, leaving Allan Nyom on the bench before he reluctantly headed off to the African Cup of Nations.

Albion's head coach sensed an opportunity to win back-to-back games in the space of 48 hours. They were, after all, playing a Hull team who had won just once in their last 17 league outings.

But the Baggies started sluggishly, and misplaced far too many passes in the opening half. They looked like a team that had played two days ago, and Hull slowly grew in confidence before punishing their hosts in the 21st minute.

Although it was a well-timed run and a cool finish from Robert Snodgrass, who hit his volley on the slide, it was a poor goal to concede.

Jake Livemore's cross-field pass to Ahmed Elmohamady was inch-perfect but the Egyptian's looping cross should have been dealt with easily.

But Snodgrass wanted it more than anyone in blue and white, and guided his ninth goal of the season past Ben Foster.

Things got worse soon after when Evans was forced off with injury, to be replaced by Nyom, as Pulis decided to mirror Hull's formation and put three at the back.

That switch helped, momentarily at least, and it was Nyom who powered forward before swinging in an inviting cross, but Salomon Rondon couldn't get enough power on his header and David Marshall gathered comfortably.

The in-form Phillips made Marshall work harder with his own glancing header five minutes before half-time, but the Hull keeper was up to the task.

The Tigers broke away immediately and looked set to grab a second when Dieumerci Mbokani slid an inch-perfect pass to Diomande, but Gareth McAuley's brilliantly-timed sliding tackle in the box denied the Norwegian forward.

Just like the game at St Mary's it wasn't until the end of the first half that Albion woke up, and they might have equalised in an end-to-end finish to the period.

Fortunately for them, they continued to improve after the break, and within five minutes, they were level.

Chris Brunt is usually the man swinging in the corners with his left foot, but this time, the long-serving stalwart was on the end of one, powering a header into the roof of the net when Hull left him criminally unmarked at the back post.

The corner was taken by Phillips, who continues to make vital contributions in games and 13 minutes later, he did it again. This time it was Gareth McAuley rising highest to power in his fifth goal of the season. Not bad for a 37-year-old centre-back.

It only just crossed the line though, and there was some confusion before Mark Clattenburg eventually gave the goal to the delight of The Hawthorns.

Phillips, who sparkled again, now has seven assists and four goals in his last 10 games.

If there were any concerns Hull would fight back, they were quashed in the 73rd minute when James Morrison scored his third goal of the season.

It wasn't pretty. Hal Robson-Kanu's cross was miscontrolled by Salomon Rondon, but fell to Morrison, who swung a left boot at it.

He got enough contact on it though to settle the match, and now Pulis has won 99 points for the club.

Key moments

21 GOAL HULL - Ahmed Elmohamady sends in a looping cross, and Robert Snodgrass times his run perfectly before guiding a sliding volley past Ben Foster.

49 GOAL ALBION - Matt Phillips swings in a corner and Chris Brunt roofs his header at the back post.

62 GOAL ALBION - Gareth McAuley climbs highest at a corner to head in his fifth goal of the season, given after Mark Clattenburg was notified by goal-line technology.

73 GOAL ALBION - Hal Robson-Kanu's cross is miscontrolled by Rondon, but the ball falls to James Morrison, who slices it into the bottom corner with his left foot.

Man of the match

Claudio Yacob - Mopped up everything at the base of midfield as he continued his recent impressive run of form.

Position in the table

Eighth, with 29 points from 20 games.

Teams

Albion (4-2-3-1): Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans (Nyom 30), Brunt, Fletcher (c), Yacob, Phillips, Morrison, Chadli (Robson-Kanu 61), Rondon (McClean 87). Unused subs: Myhill (gk), Galloway, Olsson, Gardner.

Hull (3-4-2-1): Marshall, Maguire, Davies (Henriksen 84), Dawson, Clucas, Livermore, Huddlestone, Elmohamady, Diomande, Snodgrass, Mbokani (Mason 65). Unused subs: Jakupovic (gk), Robertson, Meyler, Maloney, Weir.

Referee: Mark Clattenburg

Attendance: 23,402 (988 from Hull)