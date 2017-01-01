West Brom's Hal Robson-Kanu promises to keep proving himself

Match-winner Hal Robson-Kanu was delighted to prove his doubters wrong on his first start for Albion, and vowed to keep training hard in order to do it again.

The Wales international is not short of confidence in his own ability, and when that's coupled with an attitude Tony Pulis labelled 'fantastic', it's a recipe for success.

Eyebrows were raised when the Baggies snapped up the free agent as the summer transfer window shut, and Pulis admitted it was a risk to sign the former Reading man.

But Robson-Kanu, who capped off a memorable year at St Mary's, believes he can continue to outstrip expectations.

"I prove it when I do play," he said. "It's what my focus is on every day when I'm training hard and obviously when I do play in games, performing like I do.

"I've come on pretty much every game since I've been where which shows the manager is seeing the work that I'm doing, but obviously it's great to get a start. It's about performing when you do and I'll continue doing that."

Robson-Kanu shot to fame at Euro 2016 when he evoked memories of the great Johan Cruyff in Wales's quarter-final victory over Belgium.

Saturday's goal was his first since that memorable strike, and his first for the Baggies.

"You just try and stay onside when you get slipped in," he said. "There weren't many chances in the game for us, obviously it was important we took them when we did. When you're in on goal you just try to hit the target with as much force as possible and that's what I did.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. It was important that we got the three points and to cap it off like that was obviously great."

Although his goal grabbed the headlines, Robson-Kanu's all-round performance was one to be proud of.

Buzzing all over the pitch from the first minute, he also played a part in Matt Phillips's equaliser.

"That's the way I play when I play in that central role. I've got the attributes to do it, it's just about working hard. We're a strong team, everyone works hard, and if everyone keeps contributing the way we have been then hopefully we can continue picking up points."

Albion start 2017 in eighth place, but Robson-Kanu isn't getting over-excited.

"We won't look too far ahead," he said. "We've got another game on Monday (at home to Hull), a game we feel we can pick up points in, and then after that we'll hopefully keep getting results."