West Brom chairman John Williams priorities attendances in 2017

Albion chairman John Williams has outlined increasing attendances at The Hawthorns as his primary objective for 2017.

In a New Year's Day address to supporters, Williams said he and incoming chief executive Martin Goodman - who starts work on Monday - would prioritise the issue.

Even though the Baggies currently sit in eighth place in the league, home gates have fallen sharply and the crowd of 21,467 at December's 3-1 win over Swansea is the lowest the club has ever recorded in the Premier League.

Williams also confirmed the board would support head coach Tony Pulis in his pursuit of quality in January transfer window, but said the club wouldn't be buying players for the sake of it.

"Giving Tony the tools to continue the progress on the pitch which we have seen over 2016 will be one of the key factors in another of our prime targets – to increase attendances at The Hawthorns," said Williams.

"The drop in numbers is an obvious a cause of concern and already the subject of much discussion between Martin and myself.

"Our new CEO will have as a priority what might be done off the pitch to help to tackle this.

"But to the supporters who have stood through the wind, rain and shine of another year in the life of West Bromwich Albion, our sincerest thanks.

"Yes, there have been disappointments but I think they would agree there have also been some genuinely encouraging and exciting signs of a team ‘on the up'."

Albion start the year in the heady heights of eighth following yesterday's win away at Southampton.

Hoping to build on that impressive first half of the season, the club are readying a £20million bid for Morgan Schneiderlin after Manchester United rejected their opening offer.

"For Albion fans, 2016 was a tumultuous year dominated by a change of ownership following the long and successful guidance provided by the former owner and my predecessor, Jeremy Peace," said Williams.

"Now it has fallen to me as chairman to continue to lead the progress which has enabled Albion to establish itself within this ferociously-competitive division.

"We must do so while tackling the challenges of transition which have inevitably followed the departure of one, firmly-established regime and the arrival of a new order.

"Next week, our new Chief Executive Martin Goodman formally takes up the reins while we hope to be in a position soon to confirm other significant recruitments which I believe will give the club fresh impetus and new ideas.

"That is never a bad thing in any organisation but I suspect the fresh faces on which our supporters will be focused are any added to the playing squad during this January transfer window.

"As our Head Coach Tony Pulis has made clear and I can only re-emphasise, our target now is to do all we can to recruit players who will be immediate first-team selections.

"We are not of a mind to do deals simply for the sake of adding to numbers and if those deals are not there, we will keep our powder dry.

"It is far from easy, of course, because the higher the grade of footballer you pursue, the greater the competition. But those are our ambitions and we will do all we can to realise them."