Tight-knit squad key to West Brom's success, says Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis says Albion are overachieving this season thanks to their close-knit squad, but warned that Monday's home match with Hull was no forgone conclusion.

The Baggies start the New Year eighth in the table after coming from behind to beat Southampton on Saturday.

Pulis is currently on course to break the club's record points tally in the Premier League and deliver the top-half finish chairman John Williams demanded when he gave him a contract extension.

On top of that, the Baggies are readying a £20million bid for Morgan Schneiderlin after Manchester United rebuffed their opening offer for the dynamic midfielder.

His arrival would build on an impressive first half of the season that Pulis put down to the mental strength of his squad.

"We have overachieved because we have a great group of players," he said. "They work hard together and never give up. Going a goal down (at Southampton) and being truly outplayed then showing the attitude we did, was first class."

On New Year's Eve, former Albion striker Shane Long opened the scoring for the hosts before Matt Phillips equalised just two minutes later.

Hal Robson-Kanu then scored a stunning winner on his first start for the club and afterwards, Pulis highlighted the importance of fringe players pushing hard for places.

"With these 25 man squads it’s the people outside the 11 who determine the spirit and togetherness in the dressing room and Hal's been absolutely fantastic," he said.

Hull come to The Hawthorns second-bottom, with one win in their last 17 league games, but Pulis is not underestimating Mike Phelan's team.

"Hull have gone to Tottenham and West Ham recently and been really unfortunate," he said. "They played really well against Man City and until the penalty came they were well in the game. There are no easy games in the Premier League.

"We are hoping and praying we turn up and our lads will do their best and we’ll have enough energy to win another game of football. But we won’t be underestimating them one bit."

Pulis rested Salomon Rondon for the game against Hull and is expected to reinstate the Venezuelan in the starting line-up ahead of Robson-Kanu.

When the head coach was asked if both strikers could start, he said: "You could do and we might do one day. But I like to have one in there, and a loose one like (James) Morrison or (Nacer) Chadli which can join it up."