Southampton 1 West Brom 2 - player ratings

Albion came from behind to beat Southampton at St Mary's on New Year's Eve to finish 2016 in eighth place in the Premier League. Here, Baggies reporter Matt Wilson rates the players.

Ben Foster

Southampton scored with their only effort on target, although it would have taken a stupendous save to deny Shane Long following his clever near-post run. There was a nervy moment too when Oriel Romeu charged down his clearance. 5/10

Craig Dawson

Sofiane Boufal looked dangerous in the first half, and he wriggled past Dawson on one occasion early on, but the right-back got to grips with Southampton's record signing after that and was brilliant, having more touches than any other Albion player. 7/10

Gareth McAuley

Helped close the game out in the second half with a couple of important headed clearances in the box. Back to his usually reliable self after a couple of mistakes in recent weeks. 6/10

Jonny Evans

Another impressive performance from Albion's most consistent performer, Evans occasionally has hearts in mouths when it looks like he's overplayed it, but rarely does he lose possession. Made a couple of important interventions too. 7/10

Allan Nyom

Lost his man Long at the corner and was far too clumsy in the tackle. Had to be substituted off at half-time after referee Mike Jones gave him one final warning just before the break when he fouled Long. 4/10

Darren Fletcher

Ran his heart out, joining in attacks before working his socks off to get back, but Albion's skipper gave away possession far too regularly. Appeared over-run in midfield in the first half, although he got a handle on things after the break. 5/10

Claudio Yacob

Another dominant performance from Albion's spoiler-in-chief following a similarly impressive display at Arsenal. Yacob made five tackles during the game, stopping Southampton attacks in their tracks. 7/10

Chris Brunt

Like the majority of Albion players, he started slowly, but he proved once again why he's so valuable to this team. Was moved to left-back at half-time, where he did such a sterling job at keeping the dangerous Dusan Tadic quiet, the winger was substituted. 7/10

Nacer Chadli

Another forgettable performance from the record signing, who hasn't been the same since his return from knee surgery. James Morrison came on for him shortly after half-time and may well start against Hull. 5/10

Matt Phillips - man of the match

Started and finished the move for Albion's first goal, and set Robson-Kanu up for the winner with his perfectly-timed pass. That's four goals and five assists in his last nine games now, and he was brilliant throughout. It was also his lob through to Salomon Rondon that led to Virgil Van Dijk's sending off. 9/10

Hal Robson-Kanu

What a way to take your chance, and what a way to sign off the year after everything he did with Wales. His stunning strike grabbed all the headlines, but he was buzzing all over the pitch from the very first minute, determined to make a difference. 8/10

Substitutes

James McClean (For Nyom 45)

Helped out defensively and played well, but should have laid a chance on for Rondon. 6/10

James Morrison (For Chadli 53)

Had a header on target and linked up play better than Chadli. 6/10

Salomon Rondon (For Robson-Kanu 70)

His good work got Virgil Van Dijk sent off and will now be fresh for Hull. 7/10

Unused: Myhill, Gardner, Galloway, Leko.