Tony Pulis praises Hal Robson-Kanu's attitude after stunning winner

Tony Pulis hailed Hal Robson-Kanu's attitude after the Wales international scored a stunning 25-yard winner against Southampton on his first start for the Baggies.

The 27-year-old striker was a free agent in the summer when Albion decided to sign him, and he's been limited to substitute appearances so far this season.

However, with two games in the space of 48 hours, Pulis decided to rest top scorer Salomon Rondon for Monday's game with Hull and hand Robson-Kanu his first start.

It proved to be a masterstroke, as the former Reading man fired in a fierce winner five minutes after half-time to lift the Baggies up into eighth place of the Premier League.

"It was a great goal and he played well," said Pulis. "His attitude has been fantastic.

"I keep telling people with these 25 man squads, it’s the people outside the 11 who determine the spirit and togetherness in the dressing room and he’s been absolutely fantastic.

"His attitude around the club, and his willingness to join in even though he’s only been almost a bit-part player because of Saloman has been fantastic. I can’t speak highly enough of the player."

Robson-Kanu was substituted off in the 70th minute to a rapturous applause in the away end, and as he walked off he geed up his team-mates, urging them to see out the victory.

"He is that type of player — he’s so whole-hearted," said Pulis. "Watching him train and work, he gives everything all the time so we had no problem playing him. The difficult thing was leaving Saloman out."

Rondon is Albion's top scorer with seven goals, and the Venezuelan has been in fine form this season. Pulis was pleased his gamble paid off.

"Sometimes as manager it drops for you, sometimes it doesn’t," he said. "You leave yourself open for criticism. If Hal hadn’t scored and we lost the game, people would’ve said why have we not played Saloman? Toss a coin and it lands well for you, which I’m pleased about."

Robson-Kanu has impressed ever since the Baggies decided to sign him on deadline day after buying no strikers during a frustrating summer transfer window. And Pulis was asked if he was surprised to pick him up for free.

"Not really, Hal’s played outside the Premier League so it was always a risk," he said. "It was a big risk for us. He’s been wonderful, as a back-up. He showed today he’s kept his fitness level well."

That doesn't mean Pulis took a step into the unknown when he signed the free agent up. He did his homework on Robson-Kanu beforehand and spoke to the player too.

"I speak to all the players I sign," he said. "Apart from Saloman, they’ve all played in England so you can ring managers up right through their career, find out what they’re about, have tapes of them.

"You can speak to players who’ve played with them. Sometimes that’s such a benefit in respect to character because I like to have a good spirit and a good dressing room. That’s what we’ve got."

Robson-Kanu's winner came five minutes into the second half after Matt Phillips had cancelled out an opener from former Albion man Shane Long.

"First half we were awful really," admitted Pulis. "We sat down, never did anything. Never threw a punch really, when they scored they were the better side.

"The goal before half-time really gave us a lift, and second half thought we were better. Hal scoring early on released all the shackles from the players. In the end we could've won by more."

Pulis was even more pleased with the win because preparations for the game hadn't gone to plan.

"We got a flight cancelled yesterday, we were at the airport and the flight was cancelled," he said. "The bus had already travelled down so we had to get another bus, it took us about four, five hours to get down here. Whether that was still in their legs I don’t know. The performance first half to second was chalk and cheese."

Now the fog has cleared, the team will fly back to the West Midlands where they'll prepare for Monday's home match with Hull.

"We’ll fly the players straight back after the Southampton game and feed them get them in the pool as well," explained Pulis on Friday. "As soon as we get off the plane, we'll get them up here.

"They can go home on the night and spend the night with their families and then they're in the next day. At 1pm we'll make sure we give them lunch and then a light training session before dinner with us, so they're getting all the food that we want.

"We'll test them for re-hydration and then we'll put them to bed in the hotel and make sure they sleep right for the Hull game.

"That's really the preparation. I know it's New Year but the lads understand that holidays are a busy period, they have to get on with it."