Takeover, twitter meltdowns and Ignacio Camacho: Our most read West Brom stories of 2016

With a huge Chinese takeover, a summer transfer window that created widespread confusion and a Saido Berahino twitter meltdown, it's been not been a dull 2016 if you're an Albion fan.

Here's our most read West Brom stories from 2016. Click on the headline for the full story:

Only last week, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan irked West Brom fans on Twitter by slamming the club's size.

Jordan pulled no punches when discussing the Baggies after tweeting regarding Steve Bruce's recent appointment at Aston Villa.

In July, after rejecting a four-year contract that would have tripled his wages, Saido Berahino tweeted a photo of himself in a West Brom kit with the words 'I AM READY.'

It was July when Wales captain Ashley Williams was left ‘heartbroken’ by West Brom when they released him as a teenager, his mum revealed.

Both Wolverhampton and Smethwick lay claim to the defender, who spent his youth at the Baggies.

But he nearly quit football for good after Albion told him he was too small to make the grade.

Towards the end of July, Tony Pulis was due to speak to chairman Jeremy Peace about renewing his contract.

But the Baggies gaffer intimated that he was unsure who the owner would be come the start of the season.

In August, Diafra Sakho’s proposed £16m move from West Ham to Albion collapsed at the 11th hour.

The 26-year-old striker had been set to sign for the Baggies in what would have been have been a club record transfer.

In July, Albion were closing in on a club-record deal for Diafra Sakho and were expected to announce the signing later that week.

The Baggies were reported to have agreed a fee with West Ham in the region of £15-16million.

Back in August with the transfer window in full swing, Albion were closing in on two landmark transfers after agreeing a £13m fee with Tottenham for Nacer Chadli and triggering a £15.3m release clause in Ignacio Camacho's contract with Malaga.

Of course only one of those players eventually signed, but what an impact he had!

In August, Albion were eyeing up a double swoop of Sporting Lisbon players as the club attempted to bring in the five new faces head coach Tony Pulis has demanded.

The Baggies refocused their attention on Algerian goal machine Islam Slimani after having a £14.6million bid rejected by the Portuguese side earlier in the month.

West Brom announced that a Chinese investment group was taking over the club in August.

Chairman Jeremy Peace sold his 88 per cent stake in the club to Guochuan Lai, a 42-year-old entrepreneur and controlling shareholder in Yunyi Guokai Sports Development Limited.

In July, mega-rich Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group responded to speculation they're interested in taking over West Brom.

The multinational corporation, which counts China's richest man Wang Jianlin as its chairman, did not rule out a purchase in the future, but neither confirmed that it was in talks with Albion chairman Jeremy Peace.