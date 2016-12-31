Southampton 1 West Brom 2 - Report and pictures

Hal Robson-Kanu's stunning winner on his first start for Albion ensured the Baggies came from behind to beat Southampton, reports Matt Wilson from St Mary's.

Former Albion striker Shane Long gave Claude Puel's team a deserved lead in the 41st minute, heading in a Dusan Tadic corner after a darting near-post run.

But Matt Phillips rounded off a brilliant team goal two minutes later with a cool finish to draw things level before Robson-Kanu beat Forster five minutes after half-time.

Southampton's misery was compounded two minutes before the final whistle when Virgil Van Dijk was shown a second yellow card for wrestling Salomon Rondon to the floor.

Analysis

What a way to grab your chance. And what a way to cap off your year.

On the final day of 2016, a year Hal Robson-Kanu shot to fame with a memorable goal for Wales at Euro 2016, he scored an equally impressive one for Albion on his first start for the club.

When he was signed as a free agent at the end of a frustrating summer in the transfer market, there were plenty of question marks over his quality.

This is a striker who scored one in 10 in the Championship with Reading.

Those question marks won't go away after one match, and nor should they, but the Wales international did nothing to dent his reputation today.

On top of his stunning finish in the 50th minute that completed the turnaround from 1-0 down, Robson-Kanu worked tirelessly from minute one.

Perhaps Albion's front line isn't as reliant on Salomon Rondon as first feared.

Albion have only won away at Southampton once since 1969, and on paper this looked like an ideal time to play them.

Still smarting from Wednesday's 4-1 home defeat to Spurs, they were without the suspended Nathan Redmond and the injured Charlie Austin.

On top of that, Claude Puel dropped several of his key players to the bench ahead of Monday's trip to Everton with Jose Fonte, Jay Rodriguez, James Ward-Prowse and Ryan Bertrand all rested.

Pulis made just the one change, resting top scorer Rondon for the Hull game in 48 hours.

Determined to make the most of his chance, the Wales international buzzed all over the pitch from minute one.

He wriggled away from Oriel Romeu on the touchline, clattered into Maya Yoshida not long after, closed down clearances, and even tracked back into his own box to head clear a Southampton corner too.

There were a few mistimed tackles too, but no-one could question his desire. Unfortunately though, he cut a frustrated figure up front for most of the first half.

As soon as Albion got the ball, Southampton pressed them, and forced them into losing possesion in their own half.

Darren Fletcher and Claudio Yacob were losing the midfield battle, while Dusan Tadic and Sofiane Boufal sparkled for Saints further forward, toying with Albion defenders before firing threatening low crosses across Ben Foster's six-yard box.

Fortunately for the Baggies, no-one in red and white was able to sweep in any of those crosses, but the traffic was certainly one-sided.

So it was a richly deserved goal when Shane Long - one of the smallest men on the pitch - made a darting near-post run and glanced Tadic's corner.

It was the former Albion striker's first goal of the season. Typical.

Albion hadn't threatened all game, but two minutes later they were level thanks to a sumptuous team goal.

Phillips started and finished the move which involved Nyom, Yacob, Chris Brunt, and Robson-Kanu too.

There was still plenty for the winger to do after the ball was flicked onto him, but he cut inside his defender before rolling a clinical finish past Fraser Forster.

It was Albion's first glimpse of goal, and it came at a crucial moment in the game.

Pulis decided to make a change at half-time, bringing James McClean on for the already-booked Allan Nyom, who was skating on thin ice after referee Mike Jones gave him a final warning before the break.

And five minutes into the half, Robson-Kanu lit up the match. A lot of the credit should go to Phillips too, whose clever reverse ball split the Saints defence, but the former Reading man timed his run perfectly.

Drifting away from goal he fired his shot towards the near post, and even though Forster got a hand to it, he could only divert it into the roof of the net.

The goal stunned Southampton and they never seemed to recover, growing more and more frustrated as the final whistle neared.

Albion, on the other hand, worked tirelessly to close out the win, and could have wrapped it up when James McClean and Salomon Rondon were through on goal but the pass was behind the Venzuelan.

Two minutes from time Southampton's task became even harder, when Virgil Van Dijk was shown a second booking for bringing Rondon down after he lifted the ball over him. In truth, it could have been a straight red.

The Baggies leapfrogged their hosts into eighth place, and now they've played every team in the league once.

Not only is Tony Pulis on course to deliver the top-half finish chairman John Williams demanded, at this rate the Baggies will also break through the 50-point barrier for the first time in the Premier League.

Key moments

21 Matt Phillips is crowded out on the touchline, where loses the ball in a dangerous position and the lively Boufal fires a dangerous low cross across goal that skims the far post.

41 GOAL SOUTHAMPTON - Former Baggies striker Shane Long scores his first goal of the season with a header from a corner after a dart

43 GOAL ALBION - Baggies equalise two minutes later with a sumptuous team move. Claudio Yacob plays the ball into Chris Brunt, who flicks it around the corner to Robson-Kanu, who flicks it to Matt Phillips. Phillips steps inside and curls a low effort into the far corner.

44 Nyom is already booked and he fouls Long near the touchline. Saints fans want him sent off but Mike Jones gives him one last chance before Tony Pulis brings him off at half-time.

50 GOAL ALBION - Phillips sends Robson-Kanu clear with a clever reverse pass and he rifles a left-footed effort past Forster at his near post to give Albion the lead with his first goal for the club.

88 RED CARD - Virgil Van Dijk is shown a second yellow for wrestling Salomon Rondon to the floor after the striker lifts the ball over him.

Man of the match

Matt Phillips - Started and finished the move for the first goal, and set up Robson-Kanu's winner too. Has now scored four goals and set up five in his last nine games.

Position in the table

8th, with 26 points after 19 games.

Teams

Southampton (4-3-3): Forster, Martina (Ward-Prowse 74), Yoshida, Van Dijk (c), McQueen, Davis, Romeu, Hojbjerg (Rodriguez 52), Tadic (Sims 74), Long, Boufal. Unused subs: Taylor (gk), Fonte, Bertrand, Reed.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom (McClean 45), Yacob, Fletcher (c), Brunt, Chadli (Morrison 53), Phillips, Robson-Kanu (Rondon 70). Unused substitutes: Myhill (gk), Galloway, Gardner, Leko.

Referee: Mike Jones (Chester)