West Brom are keen to bound into the New Year with at Southampton

Historically, trips down to Southampton haven’t been too successful for Albion.

In their last 23 visits, the Baggies have returned home with all three points on just one occasion, although that was in 2013.

However, their tails have been between their legs more often than not and it’s a dismal run that stretches all the way back to 1969.

But there is every chance Tony Pulis will be able to rectify that on New Year’s Eve as he pits his team against the last side they have yet to play this season.

Although Southampton are having another impressive campaign, Claude Puel’s men are only one point and one place above the Baggies.

Albion may have lost three out of their last four, but those games were against three big-hitters – Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

Crucially, the other game, against Swansea, was won. It was, at the time, Albion’s third successive home win on the spin.

Despite back-to-back defeats, the mood in the dressing room is still positive after an exemplary Autumn shot the club up into the top half, where they still reside.

Nor will players brimming with experience let a couple of tight results dent their confidence. There is steeliness in this close-knit squad that Pulis demands, but also, this season, a sprinkling of quality that was lacking during the last campaign.

“Our season is not going to be defined by games against the likes of Arsenal,” said captain Darren Fletcher. “They are bonus points if you can pick them up.

“There was devastation in the dressing room after that late goal but I’m sure we will pick up quickly. We are a tight group.

“We’ve had a good season so far, we’re in a good position to kick on after one more game when we will have played everyone.”

Even though Southampton have two notable absentees for tomorrow’s game with Charlie Austin injured and Nathan Redmond suspended, it will still be difficult. The Saints have been frugal at St Mary’s this season, letting in just nine goals, and four of those came on Wednesday night when Tottenham ran riot.

Before that match, Puel’s side had kept three clean sheets in a row at home.

“It’s a tough game and another away game in the Christmas period which is not easy but we will deal with it,” said Fletcher. “They are a good side with a great knack of selling players on and replacing them. It’s a tough place to go.”

Importantly for Albion, Jonny Evans came through the Boxing Day bash at Arsenal without doing any further damage to his thigh and is expected to start again.

But Pulis should focus his attention further up the pitch. Albion have been expansive at The Hawthorns this season, where they’ve scored 10 goals in their last four games.

Away from home, however, more often than not Pulis has reverted to the defensive game that relies too heavily on set-plays and leaves Salomon Rondon isolated up front.

No surprise then that the Baggies have only won two out of nine on their travels this season.

Open up a bit more, and they may get a third victory en route to putting that awful away record against the Saints to rest.