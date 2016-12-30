Manchester United reject West Brom's opening bid for Morgan Schneiderlin

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Albion’s opening bid for Morgan Schneiderlin has been rejected.

The Baggies tabled a club-record offer for the out-of-favour midfielder just before Christmas.

It was initially thought to be in the region of £18million but is now believed to be around £13m up front with add-ons making it up to £16m.

Even though Schneiderlin has been told he can leave in January, Mourinho says United have not yet received any bids they are willing to accept.

“I don’t want to sell players,” said Mourinho. “But as I said before, if a player is not having lots of minutes and really wants to leave, we have no right to stop him leaving if the conditions are our conditions.

“And up until this moment, we have not received one single offer that we are going to accept.”

United paid Southampton £24m for Schneiderlin 18 months ago, and would like to recuperate as much of that money as possible.

It’s understood Albion may have to go as high as £20m for the Frenchman, and will return with another offer soon.

If the Baggies can lure him to The Hawthorns, the 27-year-old is likely to be the only signing made in January, but boss Tony Pulis is making contingency plans should the Schneiderlin deal fall through.

“Morgan is just one of two or three that we’re looking at,” said Pulis. “It’s important that people out there understand we’re trying our best to do these deals. Whether we get them done or not remains to be seen.”