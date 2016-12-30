James McClean signs new West Brom contract

James McClean has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with Albion that keeps him at The Hawthorns until 2019.

The fiery winger has been rewarded with improved terms that takes his wage packet above £20,000-a-week. The Baggies also have an option to extend the deal by a further year.

The 27-year-old has made 58 appearances for Albion since he joined in the summer of 2015, scoring three times.

Albion paid Wigan Athletic just £1.5million for the Republic of Ireland international 18 months ago, when McClean signed a three-year contract.

But the former Sunderland man has now penned a brand new deal and Pulis said the decision to keep him at The Hawthorns was a no-brainer.

"For what we've paid and what the lad's been earning, he's been a terrific signing for us," said Albion's head coach.

"He's not been in the team lately but his attitude in training and around the place is great.

"He's scatty, but he's a good lad with it, he's not a bad lad."

McClean began the season in fine form, but he lost his place when his suspension coincided with Chris Brunt's return from injury and he hasn't started any of the last eight games.

However, Pulis confirmed the former League of Ireland player was chomping at the bit.

"He's been knocking on my door," said the head coach. "A few times!"