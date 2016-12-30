James McClean sets his sights high following new West Brom deal

James McClean is setting his sights high after signing a new two-and-a-half year contract at Albion.

The 27-year-old wants to bring European football to The Hawthorns and lift a trophy with the club too.

Although the feisty winger was already contracted until the summer of 2018, he has been handed a new and improved deal that keeps him at the club until 2019 and is believed to take his wages over £20,000-a-week.

Now he’s feeling settled in the West Midlands with his wife Erin and their two young children, he’s eager to kick-on under head coach Tony Pulis.

“I’m one of those, I’m very ambitious, I like a challenge,” he said. “Without putting extra pressure on ourselves, the aim is to try and get European football and win a trophy.

“I know it’s going to be tough, I’m under no illusions, but why can’t that be the aim? Why can’t we get European football or win a trophy? If we get one of those it’s been a very good season so we’ll wait and see.”

First on McClean’s to-do list though is to get back into the starting line-up.

The Republic of Ireland international started the season in fine form before losing his place to Chris Brunt when the Northern Irishman’s return from injury coincided with his own suspension.

“I feel really settled now, I’m enjoying my football,” he said. “It’s a good club that has got good people.

“My main objective is to get back in the team first and foremost.

“I got suspended for Leicester and the team have gone on a great run. It’s very hard to change a winning team so I count myself unlucky.

“For me it’s been frustrating, I felt I was playing well before the suspension but we’re playing that well it’s very hard for me to have a leg to stand on when I say ‘why aren’t I playing?’

“I feel I’ve had a good start to the season, I just need to play again now, and when I’m in the team cement my place there.”