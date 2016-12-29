Tony Pulis wants a minimum £5m fee for all Premier League academy players

Albion boss Tony Pulis wants the FA and the Premier League to slap a £5million fee on all top-tier academy players so big clubs think twice before pinching them.

The Baggies have got an impressive crop of youngsters coming through at the moment with Sam Field, 18, Jonathan Leko, 17, Kane Wilson, 16, and Rekeem Harper, 16, all currently training with the first-team squad.

Three years ago, Chelsea snapped up promising teenager Isaiah Brown, but Albion only received £1million in compensation.

Pulis thinks it should be much higher to give academies at smaller clubs a fighting chance of keeping their best players.

He said: “We have people come into this club at eight years of age where there is a structure that when they get to 14 or 15, if they are any good we get compensation if Manchester United were going to take them. That compensation is ridiculous. It is such a small amount.

“If people had asked me I would have said anyone from eight years of age right through to 18, if another club wants to take them they have to pay £5million.

“That would stop us having to give the players more and more and more to keep them at the club. What you are doing is trying to protect your best players.

“We have young players, ten, 11 or 12 years of age where other clubs are trying to take them. It would cost them £50,000 in compensation which is nothing to big clubs.

“If you had it in place that no youngster could leave West Brom and go to another Premier League club without paying £5million, how many clubs then would take the chance? That would enable you to get into the nitty-gritty with the kids.”

One of the ways to keep the bigger clubs away from the best youngsters is to offer them more lucrative contracts, but Pulis believes so much money so early on has the potential to ruin careers before they’ve even got going.

“That is my argument,” he said. “Instead of giving them more money to try and keep them you are actually keeping them at a level which is respectable - a level which makes them understand if they want to get to that next level they have to play in the team, be ambitious and not ladened with money and everything else by the time they get to 18, 19, 20 years of age.

“We give and give and give and give, so when we ask them to give back – and I’m not blaming the kids, I’m blaming the system – they can’t. Because all they’ve done for seven or eight years is take.

“It is finding a way of getting those kids in there to recognise and realise that by putting a tracksuit on at eight, nine, ten, 11, 12, 13 years of age, and wearing a pair of boots and the badge, that they haven’t achieved anything.

“It is a monster,” he added. “The academy (system) is a fantastic set-up but it is a monster which is eating itself.”