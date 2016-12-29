Nacer Chadli: West Brom must be ready for New Year's weekend test

Nacer Chadli has warned Albion must be ready both mentally and physically for the challenge of playing two games in 48 hours over the New Year’s weekend.

The Baggies head to Southampton on New Year’s Eve before hosting Hull City on Bank Holiday Monday and playmaker Chadli believes the aim must be to win both games, as they look to sustain a challenge in the top half of the Premier League.

A 1-0 Boxing Day defeat at Arsenal was the third defeat in four games for Tony Pulis’s side, who are now looking to rediscover the momentum which saw them briefly climb into the top six earlier this month.

Chadli said: “We have to be ready physically and mentally. It’s going to be tough but we have a good group and hopefully we can take some points. Everybody is fit in the team, we want to push forward and get as many points as we can from these two games.”

The club’s £13million record signing expressed frustration at the manner of defeat at Arsenal, which came courtesy of a late Olivier Giroud winner after the Baggies had successfully stifled the hosts for much of the game.

“We defended well until that moment and it was a big frustration for us,” he said. “We know these are tough games against top teams, we don’t see a lot of the ball when we get it back. But there are other games to come and we want to win both games.”

Monday’s game saw a third successive start for Chadli, who faced a wait to get back into the starting XI after undergoing knee surgery at the start of last month.

“I’m very happy to be back in the starting line-up,” he said. “Honestly, I wanted to have a better performance against Arsenal but it was unfortunate to concede in the last five minutes.

He continued: “I was injured, I had the surgery. It was not something small. I had to get my fitness back, and now I’m good.

“I’m feeling 100 per cent, ready for those two games in three days.”