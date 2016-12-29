Extra West Brom training sessions have got Matt Phillips firing

Matt Phillips has revealed how extra sessions organised by Albion’s coaching staff helped him find his feet at The Hawthorns.

After initially struggling to make an impact following last summer’s move from QPR, the 25-year-old winger has exploded into form over the past two months, when his performances have been a key factor in the Baggies’ rise up the Premier League table.

Phillips puts the improvement down to several factors including the work of boss Tony Pulis’s coaching staff. He reserves particular praise for first-team coaches Ben Garner and Gerry Francis, who he claims are helping him realise his potential.

“The manager has been great with me, while Gerry and Ben have also helped,” said Phillips. “I can’t speak highly enough of the coaching staff, and the boys as well. They’re a great set of lads. They (Francis and Garner) have just spent a little bit of time with me talking about my game and what I need to be working on.

“They’ve put on some extra sessions too. Just all-round helping me. It’s both physical and mental. We work a lot on our finishing, shooting, and crossing, so it all helps.”

Phillips’s recent good form is borne out by statistics which reveal he has been involved in seven goals during the last eight games, scoring three and setting up four.

The £4million fee paid to QPR during the last window increasingly appears a bargain and for Pulis and Albion it is a case of persistence paying off, with a player who was twice the subject of larger, failed bids the previous summer starting to flourish.

Pulis, for his part, spoke earlier this month of a player who has benefited from an increased self-belief as his performances have improved.

“It’s just putting your arm around him and encouraging him week in, week out to overcome a mental demon that I think he is trying to get rid of more than anything else,” said the head coach.

Now heading into a hectic New Year’s weekend which will see Albion play twice in 48 hours, Phillips is in no mood to rest on his laurels and has promised that, on a personal level, there is plenty more to come.

“Obviously when you sign at a new club you want to hit the ground running,” he explained. “It took me a little while but I’m starting to show what I’m about.

“Things are going well but there’s still plenty more to work on, plenty more to come.

“I feel like I have settled a bit and I am really enjoying my football.”