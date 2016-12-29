Ally Robertson: Single lapse cost West Brom

You could only feel sympathy for Albion’s players after falling to such a late defeat at Arsenal.

The performance and outcome was almost a carbon copy of what happened against Chelsea earlier this month, where the Baggies also played so well only to be undone by one moment of magic, one lapse.

Yet though they might have nothing to show for it, at least the display was far better than the one against Manchester United. You would hope the defeat has not had too much of a negative impact ahead of this weekend’s double-header against Southampton and Hull, writes Ally Robertson.

The record books might show the Baggies have now lost three of the last four but you have to take into account the opposition. Nobody expected them to take anything from these games. The performances, in at least two of them, were very encouraging.

Greatest sympathy after Monday’s loss surely went to Ben Foster, who pulled off a number of superb saves to keep the scores level until being beaten by Olivier Giroud late on.

That came just days after the goalkeeper signed a new deal which will keep him at The Hawthorns until 2019. For Albion, that is nothing less than tremendous news.

A good, reliable goalkeeper is a precious thing and at the moment you have to say the Baggies have one of the best in the country.

At the age of 33, Foster is at the age when many keepers start to come into their prime and his form this season has been nothing short of fantastic. I know there has been a lot written about his international ambitions and how he has to be careful with his fitness after overcoming two serious knee injuries.

But if there is an English goalkeeper in better form at the minute, then I have not seen them. You can see how Foster’s own confidence is transmitting itself to the entire Albion back four who have all been in excellent form this season.

As a defender it is reassuring to know that, if you happen to make a mistake, there is a good chance the guy behind you will be able to keep it out of the net.

Having performed well for no reward at Arsenal, the challenge is for Albion to continue their form against the Saints and the Tigers.

Hull are really struggling and with the Baggies performing so well at home this season, you would have to make them big favourites going into Monday’s game.

That makes Saturday’s trip to Southampton a significant one. If Albion were to pick up a draw against a team who currently sit just above them in the table, it would put them in a great position to exit the weekend with four more points on the board.

Some might say it’s the kind of result needed if they are serious about maintaining their challenge in the top half of the table.