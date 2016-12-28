West Brom's James McClean helps pregnant homeless woman with caravan offer

Albion star James McClean has stepped in to rescue a pregnant homeless woman from the streets – by offering to buy her a caravan.

The midfielder went out of his way to help the woman after learning of her plight. He suggested a £1,750 mobile home when he found out the woman, known only as Lisa, was living rough and expecting twins and said he would be willing to buy it for her.

McClean insisted ‘no babies should be living homeless’ and that the vehicle would ‘keep them out of the cold’.

The heart-warming Christmas offer was made via his wife Erin’s Facebook page. The woman is believed to have been living by the River Medway in Kent with her partner.

McClean posted: “Look I know it ain’t much and even if it’s temporary until a house is found but being a father myself no babies should live homeless so I would be willing to purchase this caravan for them and keep them out of the cold.”

The 27-year-old Irishman, who made his 50th Baggies league appearance during the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day, attached an advert for a Swift Corvette caravan for sale in Maidstone, Kent.

McClean is believed to have come across Lisa’s story in a national newspaper before reaching out to volunteer Neil Charlick, who has helped support her.

Mr Charlick, 46, said: “He sent me a message through his wife’s account and said he would happily buy a caravan. He then explained who he was and asked me if I was a football fan and offered to give me a signed shirt.

“We had a chat and I said I would look at the logistics of getting a caravan moved. I asked if it was okay to say it was from him and he said he was happy as long as the family got helped.”

Lisa, 36, is currently living in a tent under a bridge with her partner Wally and is five months pregnant.

Mr Charlick said: “It is good that someone in his position is willing to do something like this. I have respect for the man. He has had some stick for other things he has done but fair play to the bloke for doing this.”

Mandie Powell, a volunteer from Walsall who supports the homeless, said: “It is amazing what he’s doing. It’s fantastic and it is a pity more people aren’t doing it.”

McClean joined Albion from Wigan for £1.5 million in 2015. The Republic of Ireland international has developed a bad-boy reputation during his career.

He famously turned his back on the British national anthem before a friendly in America last year.

West Bromwich Albion declined to comment and McClean was unavailable.