West Brom hero Paul Scharner starts a Boxing Day five-a-side

Cult hero Paul Scharner warmed hearts of Albion fans on Boxing Day with a photo of his family wearing Baggies shirts.

The former fan favourite shared a photo on Twitter ahead of the Arsenal game of five boys decked head to toe in Albion kits accompanied with the message: “Come on the Baggies! Best Christmas wishes from Austria!”

Scharner may have spent just two seasons at The Hawthorns between the summers of 2010 and 2012, but the colourful midfielder endeared himself to supporters during his stint. Over the summer, a huge mural of Scharner was painted on a side panel of the East Stand at The Hawthorns.

Three years ago, he announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 after a frustrating spell at German club Hamburg.

Even though he lifted the FA Cup while on loan at Wigan Athletic in 2013, a team he had previously spent four years with, it appears he has brought his children up to support the Albion.

His tweet, which received plenty of positive responses from Albion fans, was retweeted over 150 times and liked by around 500 people.