West Brom's Callum McManaman nears loan move to Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are offering exiled Albion winger Callum McManaman a route back into first-team football with a loan move until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old winger has undergone a medical at the in-form Championship club and is expected to complete his move as soon as the January transfer window opens.

McManaman has been shunted down the pecking order at The Hawthorns and hasn't been named in any first team squads this season.

Wednesday, who beat Championship leaders Newcastle last night, were one of three clubs interested in McManaman in the summer, but frustratingly for the winger, no deal could be agreed.

The fiery wide-man still has a year and a half on his current Albion contract, and the Baggies hope the loan move will encourage Wednesday or another club to buy him in the summer.

McManaman was man of the match of the 2013 FA Cup final when Wigan Athletic lifted the trophy and he was the first signing head coach Tony Pulis made at the Baggies back in January 2015, when he was bought off the Latics for £4.75million.

But opportunities dwindled after Pulis criticised him for diving against Southampton near the beginning of last season. They disappeared altogether when McManaman suffered an ankle injury that required surgery.

Pulis bought long-term target Matt Phillips in the summer, and has reinstated Chris Brunt on the wing too.

Teenage starlet Jonathan Leko, 17, has also leapfrogged the Merseyside man in the pecking order.