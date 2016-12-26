Tony Pulis urges West Brom to stay focused following 'deja vu' defeat

Albion boss Tony Pulis has urged his team to concentrate for the full 90 minutes following today's late, looping winner from Olivier Giroud.

The Baggies frustrated Arsenal for 86 minutes with a typically solid backs-to-the-wall performance before the Frenchman finally beat an inspired Ben Foster with a header.

The 1-0 defeat mirrored Albion's 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge earlier this month when Chelsea striker Diego Costa finally broke through in the 76th minute.

"There's a little bit of deja vu with the Chelsea game," said Pulis. "We've worked very hard within a system. I'm desperately disappointed for supporters who have travelled but when you've got top teams and top players that's what happens.

"I don't think you can ever switch off and it's been proven against these two teams we've just played.

"You have to concentrate for as long as it takes because the top teams win so many games in the last 10 minutes. Sometimes you get tired because they are relentless in the way they play."

Giroud, who was making his first league start of the season for the Gunner, cut a frustrated figure for most of the match, but then he managed to outmuscle Gareth McAuley in the box and send a header over the brilliant Foster, who made 10 saves during the match.

"Gareth's got pinned by Giroud," said Pulis. "You can't allow him to do that because he's such a physically strong player and excellent in the air. He's untypical of what Arsene wants in lots of respects but he's won them the three points.

"Giroud did initially smash him if you look at it. He's grabbed him and not let Gareth go.

"He's got caught flat and if Gareth had made one step in front then Giroud can't pin him if Gareth stands his ground. He tried to wrestle with him but Giroud was just too strong for him. It's clever play, no complaints."

Although Arsenal had 26 shots, 11 of which were on target, and 76 per cent possession, Albion nearly snatched an unlikely lead with 20 minutes to go when the ball fell to Claudio Yacob at the back post.

More on this story: Arsenal 1 West Brom 0 - Report

The Argentinian was superb all afternoon in defensive midfield but he skied his shot over from five yards out.

"There was a good chance before that as well," said Pulis. "(Craig) Dawson has played a cross and if Matty Phillips gets across his man he taps that in. That was just before Yac's chance. We're disappointed but we move on."