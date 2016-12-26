After frustrating Arsenal for most of the match with a typically robust performance, Albion were cruelly undone by a late, looping Olivier Giroud header at the Emirates Stadium today.

With goalkeeper Ben Foster in inspired form, and the Baggies back-line refusing to budge, it looked like boss Tony Pulis had manufactured a well-earned point.

But Giroud, who made his first league start of the season, finally got past Foster five minutes before time with a brilliant header over the Albion keeper after he outmuscled Gareth McAuley for the first time in the game.

Analysis

This new-look Albion side have proved this season they can threaten in the final third, and score plenty of goals to boot, but this performance confirmed that Pulis has not abandoned his core beliefs.

Difficult to break down, Albion soaked up pressure and frustrated the Gunners, who so desperately needed all three points after back-to-back defeats.

Jonny Evans was back in the starting line-up after missing the last two games with a calf strain, replacing Jonas Olsson at the heart of defence.

Arsenal meanwhile, were ravaged with injuries. Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Santi Cazorla, Shkodran Mustafi, and long-term absentees Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck were all out, which persuaded Arsene Wenger to hand Giroud his first league start of the season as he attempted to combat Albion's physicality. It was a move that eventually paid off.

However, it was a typically intricate Arsenal move that created the first opportunity eight minutes in.

One-touch five-yard posses allowed the Gunners into the Albion box and while the majority of the Emirates Stadium cried 'Shoot!' several times, no-one in red could get their shot away and eventually the attack was ended by a brilliantly-timed sliding tackle from Matt Phillips that denied an onrushing Hector Bellerin.

The hosts were looking dangerous, attempting to slip in their flying full-backs on the overlap and taking shots from distance when Albion tracked those runs.

The Baggies, in the most part, were struggling to get much to stick up front, although the impressive Allan Nyom stood up a dangerous cross to Salomon Rondon at the back post that Arsenal managed to crowd out.

More important though, was Nyom's willingness to sprint the full length of the pitch straight after to deny Mesut Ozil on the counter.

It epitomised the spirit in Albion's back-line during a one-sided first half that saw four-fifths of the ball belong to Arsenal.

For all their probing and possession though, the hosts' efforts were wayward. In fact, it wasn't until Alexis Sanchez drove one on target from 15 yards out after the half-hour mark that Ben Foster was tested.

Claudio Yacob was everywhere; a one-man wall determined to charge down and block any hint of a shot. And the Baggies' back four was holding steady, encouraging a frustrated Giroud to delve into the dark arts to gain an advantage, as he picked up a yellow card after pulling back Evans.

At the other end, Salomon Rondon flicked a header on target, and breathed a sigh of relief when the flag was raised for offside after Petr Cech saved his stabbed effort from just five yards out.

Arsenal only had one shot on target in the first half but then shortly after the break they drew Foster into a stunning double save with two in quick succession.

Albion's keeper, who signed a new contract just before Christmas, pushed out Alex Iwobi's volley before smothering the ball at the Sanchez's feet on the rebound.

That sparked the Chilean into life though, and from the resulting corner he danced around the Baggies six yard box before lifting his shot into the outside of the post.

Four minutes later, Sanchez probably thought he scored when he let fly from the edge of the box, but Foster reacted as quick as a flash to tip his fierce shot over the bar.

Pulis has been leaving his substitutions too late in recent weeks but he brought on James McClean for the ineffective Nacer Chadli just after the hour mark in order to freshen things up. And Albion started to unsettle Arsenal on the break thanks to a couple of bursts from Nyom and then Rondon.

But the Baggies' best chance to snatch all three points came 20 minutes from the end and fell to one of the last players Pulis would have wanted it too - Yacob.

The Argentinian was having a monumental game in defensive midfield, but when Chris Brunt's corner landed at his feet at the back post, he skied the effort over from five yards out.

Sensing an embarrassment, Wenger rolled the dice, making three substitutions in the space of three minutes.

And from then on it was all Arsenal. Giroud somehow missed a low cross that flashed across the six yard line, but the Frenchman eventually got his goal in the 85th minute to deny Albion a hard-earned point.

Key moments

8 Pinball in the Baggies box with the Emirates crying shoot! several times, but then a superb sliding tackle from Matt Phillips denies Hector Bellerin.

18 Well played Allan Nyom, who produces two stepovers and a cross to the back post for Salomon Rondon, before racing full length of the pitch to deny Mesut Ozil on the break.

33 Ben Foster saves Alexis Sanchez's driven effort from 15 yards out.

43 Olivier Giroud booked for pulling back Jonny Evans before trying an unsuccessful bicycle kick.

50 Stunning double save from Ben Foster, who stops Iwobi's volley before smothering Sanchez on the rebound.

51 Sanchez dances around the egde of the six yard box before hitting the outside of the post.

55 Another brilliant save from Foster denies Sanchez when he tips over his fierce drive from the edge of the box.

58 Foster stretches out a boot to deny Olivier Giroud.

71 Huge chance for Claudio Yacob when Chris Brunt's corner falls to him at the back post but he skies his shot over.

85 GOAL ARSENAL - Olivier Giroud outmuscles Gareth McAuley and sends a looping header over Foster.

Man of the match

Ben Foster - Made a catalogue of great saves in the second half to keep the Baggies in it.

Position in the table

9th - with 23 points from 18 games

Teams

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Cech, Gibbs (Monreal 71), Koscielny (c), Gabriel, Bellerin, Coquelin (Ramsey 74), Xhaka, Sanchez, Ozil, Iwobi (Perez 71), Giroud. Unused subs: Ospina (gk), Holding, Elneny, Reine-Adelaide.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom, Fletcher (c), Yacob, Brunt, Chadli (McClean 62), Phillips, Rondon (Robson-Kanu 80). Unused subs: Myhill (gk), Olsson, Galloway, Morrison, Gardner.

Attendance: 59,925 (1,400 Albion)

Referee: Neil Swarbrick