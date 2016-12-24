Ben Foster eyes up a trophy under new West Brom deal

Ben Foster set his sights on silverware after signing a new deal at Albion.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has committed his long-term future by putting pen-to-paper on a new, improved contract which will keep him with the Baggies until 2019.

Foster, who first joined the club in a loan move from Blues back in 2011, believes he has found his “home” at The Hawthorns and is now eager to help the club end their long wait for a major trophy.

Tony Pulis’s team enter the festive period eighth in the Premier League after an impressive opening half to the campaign and Foster is eager to target glory in the FA Cup, which the Baggies enter next month with a home third round tie against Derby.

The former Manchester United shot-stopper was part of the Blues team which won the League Cup in 2011 and said: “Something I would love to do here is win a cup. I did it at Blues five or six years ago. That was incredible.

“The sense of achievement was massive. It is probably the best moment of my footballing career.

“It would be so nice to do something here. My family are all West Brom fans and for them to come to Wembley and see us win something. That would be the ultimate.

“I think we can look at a little more than just surviving. We want to push up the table now as well.”

Foster, whose previous deal had been due to expire in 2018, admits he never thought twice when offered an extension.

“It was a really easy decision,” he said.

“It was not an option for me to think about going somewhere else.

"When the club came and said they wanted to offer me a new deal it was a pretty simple process. It is my club now. My kids are West Brom fans, my family are West Brom fans. That is the way it is.

“It is a good place to be around at the minute.”