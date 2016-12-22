West Brom hit the right note with musical matchday programmes

Chris Brunt as Elvis Costello, Jonas Olsson as Eric Clapton and Darren Fletcher as Phil Collins?

On the cover of Albion’s matchday programme, such fantasy has come a little closer to reality this season as Baggies stars have been given a musical makeover.

Each front page has seen an iconic album cover given a unique Albion twist, with Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen and The Smiths also among the artists featured so far.

The project is the brainchild of the club’s publications editor Dave Bowler, who has never been afraid to push the programme design in new and different directions. Previous campaigns have seen tributes to Soviet Revisionism and jazz appear on the covers. Bowler explained: “Every year we try and think of something different as opposed to just having an action shot of a player. The album covers idea just popped into my head over the summer.

“We have been trying to do it with albums people will recognise. It seems to have gone down quite well with supporters and the players have enjoyed it to.”

Other players who have appeared so far have included Jonathan Leko, as Jay-Z, while James McClean was on the front of last week’s programme against Swansea in a remake of The Smith’s Hatful of Hollow.

Albums by the likes of Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones are also set for an Albion makeover later in the season.

The design for Saturday’s Manchester United programme, meanwhile, proved particularly popular. A tribute to Oasis’s 1990s classic Definitely Maybe, the cover included Albion heroes past and present and – much like the original design – rewarded those who chose to give it greater scrutiny.

Bowler explained: “Our photographer got a shot of the room from the original cover at the

Oasis exhibition in Manchester. Then it was a case of going through photo after photo looking for the ones which worked.

“It was painstaking stuff but the final design made it all worth it.”