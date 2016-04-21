Arsenal 2 West Brom 0 - As it happened
Expressandstar.com brought you live updates from the Emirates Stadium where West Brom lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League.
Two first-half goals from Alexi Sanchez saw the Baggies' winless run extend to five games.
The game was all but over in the sixth minute when Sanchez fired past Ben Foster from long-range, before the Chilean scored his second when he wrong-footed with a free-kick shortly before half time.
The result means Albion haven't won in the league since beating Manchester United at on March 6, while Tony Pulis has now every one of his last eight visits to the Emirates.
Matt Wilson and Nathan Judah provided the updates.
Arsenal v West Brom in the Premier League - LIVE
Two hours until kick-off here at the Emirates. Where will you be following tonight's action?
Hearing Rondon might not be starting for #wba - team news expected shortly— Matt Wilson (@mattwilson_star) April 21, 2016
klunk71
Yet again another load of rubbish, no fight, no desire, no quality, no tactics, no plan B. It's a good job there is no pressure on us as those players would not cope they are just not good enough. Does Berahino know what strip we play in every time he had the ball he gave it an Arsenal player, why wasn't he taken off and Leko given a run at least he wants to be here. A lot of dead wood needs to go, Yacob is too slow, So is Sandro, Chester is not good enough, Sess does not do enough, there is also not enough strength in depth. I for one am worried for next season unless there are wholesale changes, which for me would also include the manager who I feel is tactically inept. I am really frustrated by this negative style, when are they going to excite the fans, that was too easy for Arsenal tonight, I bet spurs are worried for Monday, Not.