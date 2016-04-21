Arsenal 2 West Brom 0 - As it happened

Expressandstar.com brought you live updates from the Emirates Stadium where West Brom lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Two first-half goals from Alexi Sanchez saw the Baggies' winless run extend to five games.

The game was all but over in the sixth minute when Sanchez fired past Ben Foster from long-range, before the Chilean scored his second when he wrong-footed with a free-kick shortly before half time.

The result means Albion haven't won in the league since beating Manchester United at on March 6, while Tony Pulis has now every one of his last eight visits to the Emirates.

Matt Wilson and Nathan Judah provided the updates.