Scott Laird believes Walsall pal Jason McCarthy can go all the way to the top

Scott Laird believes Jason McCarthy has the potential to reach the top of the game – while also revealing he hopes the pair remain friends for life.

The Walsall duo have struck up a firm friendship since joining on loan from Scunthorpe and Southampton respectively.

And after shining on the right side of defence this season, Laird thinks the future is bright for his team mate.

"I don’t want to big him up too much but he calls me dad and I love that boy," Laird said.

"He is something else. He is not just a good football player he is a really, really nice lad.

"We get on really well. I get on great with all the lads but me and Jase have really hit it off. He is a friend I will keep in touch with for the rest of my life hopefully.

"But footballing wise he has got everything you need to go to the top.

"He is the quickest guy I have seen. I have played with a lot of quick guys but he is rapid.

"He has got a good football brain as well and he always wants to learn. He is always asking questions.

"The main thing though is that he wants to work hard. He wants to work on the things he is good at and not so good at."

Laird believes McCarthy has benefited from his loan with the Saddlers and from a similar stint at Wycombe last year.

"He is still a young boy and the best thing for him was to get out and play football," he continued.

"He did it last year at Wycombe. He has done it here this year.

"And he has amassed nearly 100 games at his age which is brilliant.

"He is only going to progress up the leagues."

Laird also revealed McCarthy receives stick form his team mates for his running style.

"He is so fast but we take the micky out of him," the defender added.

"He has got the biggest arm and knee drive. He is like crazy legs and crazy arms.

"But he's quick and he is direct with it. He doesn’t need a trick, he knows he is quick enough to knock the ball past someone and beat them in a one-on-one race."