Saddlers Social: Time for Walsall to prepare for the summer

Walsall fans give their thoughts on the recent goings on at Walsall in the Saddlers Social.

Richard Kendrick

There were some interesting comments from the gaffer this week about the reason why we have let so many goals in from set pieces.

While it may be true that the art of heading has disappeared from training and academies, his comments do raise some questions: Firstly, if players are just not used to heading, why are our opposition’s forwards still quite good at it?

Secondly, if as he states, most teams are not good at it, why are we not exploiting this deficiency?

Thirdly, it is general defending from set pieces that is costing us, not particularly a lack of people who can head the ball.

Concentration and desire are what defenders need in set plays.

Maybe we’re getting excuses in ready for playing Bradford on Saturday, or maybe it’s a smokescreen to disguise the fact we’ve been practising at set pieces all week, learning from the painful lessons of the same fixture last season. Let’s hope it’s the latter.

Tom Miner

After a tough couple of weeks – in which our play-off hopes were ended once and for all – it’s worth reflecting on the recent good news that Erhun Oztumer made it into the League One Team of the Year.

This is no mean feat for a player in a mediocre side, dominated by players that play for the so called bigger teams in the league.

He could have had a goal of the season competition by himself, and it makes the decision to drop him earlier in the season to cram our misfiring strikers in the starting 11 all the more baffling.

After Jon Whitney’s talk of set pieces and giants, let’s hope he doesn’t forget the real gem wearing number 10!

Kevin Paddock

It’s felt so long since our last game I’ve forgotten about the Southend debacle... OK, I haven’t.

However, we go to Bradford hoping to not lose in spectacular style like last season and give us something to look forward to approaching the summer!

It’s great the club have tied down three players for next season. I think there will be two exits this summer – Neil Etheridge and Isaiah Osbourne which will be disappointing considering the club saved their careers.

I hope we negotiate deals with current loanees but, I doubt it. Another revolving door at WS1 this summer, I just hope Jon Whitney can get it right from the off.

Dan Gilbert

Another break means another weekend without Walsall as our international stars jetted off to the sun, sea and sand of Cyprus, the Philippines and er, Scotland in Simeon Jackson’s case.

It also means we don’t have any tactical nightmares to moan about, which leaves us with the excellent news Flo Cuvelier has signed a new deal.

Flo was definitely getting better with each game until his recent injury and it’s a good start to negotiations, but isn’t anywhere near the end with the likes of Isaiah Osbourne definitely needing to be signed up.

Failure to keep such a vital part of the squad would be a massive blow for Jon Whitney. I can only hope Osbourne repays the faith shown in him when he was out injured but footballers rarely do.

That brings me to Neil Etheridge, everyone seems sure he won’t be staying so it’s time to give Craig MacGillivray a chance to prove he is ready to wear the No.1 shirt.