‘Unlucky’ Liam Kinsella must bide his Walsall time

Walsall boss Jon Whitney admits Liam Kinsella has been unlucky with his lack of playing time this season.

The youngster – who can play across midfield and at full-back – has featured in just 12 games for the Saddlers in the 2016/17 campaign.

Four of those appearances have come in cup competitions with Kinsella having also started four games in League One.

And Whitney accepts the Republic of Ireland under-21 international has been unfortunate not to get more minutes.

“He has been unlucky not to get more time,” the boss said. “Character-wise, I love Kins and I improved his contract.

“But he is up against players like Isaiah Osbourne and Florent Cuvelier who are back in the fold now.

“Adam (Chambers) sits in there and doesn’t miss many games.

“Jason McCarthy, at wing-back, hasn’t missed any games.

“It has been a difficult one for Kins because his attitude has been great. We did look to get him out on loan in January but nothing came from that in the end.

“I have got no issue with Kins being part of the group and you never know with seven games to go he might come into it.”

Whitney has moved to reassure Kinsella that he still remains part of his plans – with the boss telling the 21-year-old to make sure he is ready when he is called upon.

“Football changes really quickly,” the boss continued.

“And if you get in and get a chance, suddenly you can finish the season in the team.

“That then takes you into pre-season where everyone is judged on a level playing ground. All the players next year will be judged on how they play in the systems I want to use. And if they do what I ask, they will play. Simple.”

Despite being able to play at full-back, Whitney believes Kinsella is best utilised in midfield. “Kins wants to play midfield,” the boss added.

“He can fill in at right-back. John (Ward) has played him a little bit higher in the number 10 role for the reserves.

“He has got really good energy.

“But at the end of the day I have to make decisions on who I am going to pick.

“And sometimes I do have to take into account height and that we will need three or four strong headers of the ball.

“These little things I have to think about. I have to make sure we cover as many bases as possible.

“When we went though that rocky patch, we needed a physical presence and some experience. That coincides why Ozzy (Osbourne) played and Flo plays to give you that offensive side. Adam sits in there because he does a really good job.

“Kins is having to bide his time which I know is difficult.”

Meanwhile, Whitney admits he is thoroughly enjoying working with Southampton loanee McCarthy.

“He made mistakes earlier in the season but his character is why I have really enjoyed working with him,” the boss said.

“He has never hidden form responsibility. He has held his hands up and been accountable. You’ve always got a chance with people like that.

“He doesn’t try and blame someone else. He looks at himself. That is what I want form my players. You can only improve if you live up to your mistakes.”