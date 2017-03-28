Jon Whitney: International break has helped Walsall

Boss Jon Whitney believes the international break arrived a good time for his Walsall side.

The Saddlers enjoyed a rest from League One action over the weekend after Neil Etheridge, Simeon Jackson and Andreas Makris were called up by their national sides.

Whitney’s men have slipped to back-to-back defeats to Fleetwood and Southend in their last two outings – games that saw Eoghan O’Connell and Erhun Oztumer pick up knocks.

And the boss feels the rest has allowed his side to be better prepared for the final seven games of the campaign.

“It has probably helped us a bit this time around,” Whitney said.

“It has given us a chance to re-group, see where we are at and use the break to reflect on the season so far.

“We had a tough run of games and picked up a few niggles.

“But if Eoghan continues to respond well he may be in with a chance for the weekend.

“It’s also allowed me to set the players some targets for the rest of the season.

“We have got a points tally we want to meet.

“We have got areas we are determined improve on ahead of next season.

“And we are also determined to finish as high as possible in League One this season.

“It’s very important we don’t switch off now.”