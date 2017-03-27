Walsall youngster Callum Cockerill-Mollett nominated for award

Walsall's Callum Cockerill-Mollett has been nominated for the League One Apprentice of the year Award.

The accolade is given in recognition of players aged between 16 and 18 who have performed well in their academic studies, as well as on the pitch.

The winner will be announced at the Football League awards night taking place on April 9.

Cockerill-Mollett made his Saddlers debut earlier this season in the 5-2 Checkatrade Trophy victory over Grimsby.

Rochdale’s Matthew Gillam and Scunthorpe’s Lewis Butroid have also been shortlisted for the award.