Florent Cuvelier targeting Walsall promotion following extension

Florent Cuvelier is targeting promotion to the Championship after agreeing a one-year contract extension with Walsall.

The 24-year-old – who enjoyed two loan spells with the Saddlers back in 2012 – rejoined the club last summer and has gone on to make 20 appearances this season.

Cuvelier is currently sidelined with a calf injury having also struggled with an ankle knock and ear infection in the first half of the campaign.

But impressive performances from September through to February have convinced boss Jon Whitney to give him a deal until 2018 - much to the delight of the talented Belgian.

“I feel very happy to be staying for another year at this football club,” Cuvelier said. “I love the place and I feel really comfortable here.

“The gaffer has looked after me physically, which is one of the reasons I was able to go and get a good run of games.

“It’s been a good season for us. It was a little bit difficult at times in the beginning but you can see what the team is like now.

“With a brand new team, it takes time for things to come together.

“We’ve beaten some big teams this season and I feel we’re moving in the right direction.

“I want to come back as soon as I can this season and try to score a goal. I want to perform at my best, work hard, play as many games as I can and get promoted and play in the Championship.”

Boss Whitney admitted he was delighted to tie Cuvelier to the club – with the 46-year-old believing the midfielder is a player you can build a side around.

“It’s a fantastic signing for us moving forward,” Whitney said.

“He’s an important player and the run of games he had coincided with us doing really well.

“He was very unfortunate with his injury at Scunthorpe as I felt he was hitting his top form then – and we were seeing the Flo of old from his previous spells with us.

“I was really keen to keep him for next season because he’s the type of person you can build your team around.

“His work ethic is exceptional and his talent is endless. I can see him having a really big season with us next year.”